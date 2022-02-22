Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,440 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.65% of Haemonetics worth $23,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

