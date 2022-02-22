Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.39 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.65% of Haemonetics worth $23,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after buying an additional 274,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE HAE opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

