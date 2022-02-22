Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.65 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in State Street were worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $17,635,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

