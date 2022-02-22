Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 150.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

