Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.05 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

