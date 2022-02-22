Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $21,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $184.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.89 and a 52 week high of $201.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

