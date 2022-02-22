Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €310.00 ($352.27) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

VOW3 traded down €5.12 ($5.82) on Tuesday, hitting €174.98 ($198.84). 1,039,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €183.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €188.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

