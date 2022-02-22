Rollins Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,058 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 201 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 608,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. 99,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

