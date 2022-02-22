Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $165.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.77.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.