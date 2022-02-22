ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.70

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 1979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.77.
ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)
ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.
