Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,241,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 187,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NYSE RCI opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

