ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $2,806.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,806.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKWBF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$360.94 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.32. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.