Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 7.5%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.97. 700,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,227,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,887 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,637.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

