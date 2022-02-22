RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

RNG traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. 2,269,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,471. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $394.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.