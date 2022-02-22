Rick M. Mcconnell Buys 2,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 2,041,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,315. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
