Rick M. Mcconnell Buys 2,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 2,041,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,315. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after acquiring an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

