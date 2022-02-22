RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.42.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

