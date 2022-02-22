Revolution Populi Trading 25.6% Lower This Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $32.73 million and $79,144.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

