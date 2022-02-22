Reviewing Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orion Oyj pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo Oyj pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Orion Oyj and Sampo Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.44 $251.19 million $0.79 24.49 Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.45 $42.26 million $0.78 31.49

Orion Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sampo Oyj. Orion Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Oyj and Sampo Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 2 2 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.31% 26.97% 17.16% Sampo Oyj N/A 15.52% 3.37%

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Sampo Oyj on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

