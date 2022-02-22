Reviewing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -347.37% -268.50% -170.17% Kallo N/A N/A -285,752.84%

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Kallo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Kallo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 15.77 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($0.04) -0.39

Integrated Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

