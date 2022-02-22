RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RenovoRx.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNXT shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNXT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,088. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

