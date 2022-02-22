Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.17

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 3530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

