Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,500 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,176,000 after purchasing an additional 172,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

