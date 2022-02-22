Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 8,284.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VHI opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $736.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

