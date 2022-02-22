Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth about $84,000,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth about $38,810,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

