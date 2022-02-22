Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $419.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

