Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,221 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

