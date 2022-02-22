Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 25.2% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 820,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 150.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DURECT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.