Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 233.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

CB stock opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

