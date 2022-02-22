Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 78.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 18.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.98.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $273.77 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.26. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

