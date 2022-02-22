Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.21 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,228,000 after buying an additional 109,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

NYSE BA opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.67. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

