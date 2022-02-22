Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 15,555 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 157.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.