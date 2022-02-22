Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.