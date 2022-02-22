Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up 1.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 149,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,835. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

