REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.11

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 465792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

