Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of RDFN opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. Redfin has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

