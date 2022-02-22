Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after buying an additional 424,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Realty Income by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Realty Income by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 201,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Realty Income by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Realty Income by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.