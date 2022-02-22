Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1,852.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth $11,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Realogy by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 560,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Realogy by 51.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 437,442 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth $6,973,000.

NYSE RLGY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

