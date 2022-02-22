RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 1,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 677.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

