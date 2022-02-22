RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.