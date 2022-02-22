Raymond James Reiterates $95.00 Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $95.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.