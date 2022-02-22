Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

