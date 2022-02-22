Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $526.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.82 or 0.06879438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,620.91 or 0.99856670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050406 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

