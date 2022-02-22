Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.51) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,275 ($30.94).

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,742 ($23.69) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,907.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,943.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,250 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.81) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,265.74).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

