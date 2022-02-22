Radio Caca Price Down 17.1% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $335.53 million and approximately $41.72 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.44 or 0.06823382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.41 or 0.99610979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,868,661,964 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

