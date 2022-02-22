Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Down 6.1%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 16,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78.
In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
