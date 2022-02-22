Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Down 6.1%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 16,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

