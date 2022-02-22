Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

