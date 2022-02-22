Quant (QNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $111.93 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $108.51 or 0.00287208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $111.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005235 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.86 or 0.01241030 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003164 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.