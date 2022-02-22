QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $167.64. 9,591,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

