Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.940-$2.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.48.

QRVO traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $130.98. 1,515,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

