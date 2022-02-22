Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Roku, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.77.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $112.46 on Monday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 338.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

