Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lowered by William Blair

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 180.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

